Guwahati: This weekend saw Guwahati alive with the spirit of photography – with experienced and novice shutterbugs coming together for a photography tour led by a celebrated photographer Himadri Bhuyan and mentor Uma Shankar Das.

‘Street Stories, organized by the ‘Out of Range’ group, took place in the vibrant neighbourhood of Tokobari – known for its many bylanes – and focused on the art of story-telling through images. The event brought together more than a dozen photographers to the vibrant neighbourhood of Tokobari for a lesson in street photography in the wee hours of Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The group gathered at Chai-Gali at the crack of dawn, eager to begin their journey through the bustling streets and bylanes of the neighbourhood. With a focus on capturing the energy and activity of the morning hours, the photographers spent the next few hours walking and shooting together, sharing ideas and techniques as they went.

Renowned landscape and travel photographer Bhuyan took the opportunity to share his passion for capturing the stories of the streets and the people who inhabit them with the organising of the photo walk. With over two decades of experience in photography, Bhuyan has long been drawn to the art of street photography, finding it to be an invaluable exercise in training the eye and improving his craft.

As he spoke to the group of photographers gathered for the event, Bhuyan emphasized the rich storytelling potential of daily life on the streets and encouraged attendees to embrace the challenge of capturing these compelling visual narratives through their lenses. It was clear that for Bhuyan, photography is not just about sharing the finished product on social media, but about the ongoing process of growth and improvement as a photographer.

Das, who has been associated with ‘Out of Range’ for over two years, was the mentor for the photo walk. He emphasized the importance of observation in creating compelling images. He encouraged participants to not just click the shutter, but to use techniques such as manual camera control, contrast, and framing to add interest and depth to their shots.

The group was also reminded of the importance of respecting the busy lives of the subjects of their photography, as candid and spontaneous shots often yield the most striking images. Portraits of strangers on the street can be a powerful aspect of street photography, as long as the photographer approaches their subjects with sensitivity and awareness, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also assisting the group was photographer Himangshu Pathak, who helped the participants with their technical questions and offered camera assistance.

The organisers of ‘Street Stories’ have been holding photo tours since 2019 at different spots around the city and its outskirts. Das elaborated that there have been times in the past when nobody turned up and the team just went on to shoot for themselves.

Also Read | Two killed, 11 hurt in accident in Assam

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









