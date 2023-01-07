Guwahati: Writer, director, poet and joint commissioner of Guwahati police Partha Sarathi’s directorial ‘Hargilla, The Greater Adjutant Stork’ has bagged the top slot in the Best Short Documentary Film category at the ongoing 15th Jaipur International Film Festival 2023.

During the 5-day film festival, which will culminate on January 10, over 2,205 films from 80 countries have been screened. Besides, as many as 25 workshops, seminars, etc. have also been organised during the event.

The documentary, produced by Meena Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, is based on the rapid deaths of the Hargilla, which is posing a serious risk of the extinction of the species. Hargilla is included in the list of the twenty most endangered species in the world. Dadara-Pachoria areas of Kamrup district are generally the habitat of this endangered bird, where eminent environmentalist Purnima Debi Barman has been playing a pivotal role in the protection as well as conservation of the endangered species in a very methodical manner.

With the support of the local women, Devi formed a dedicated group for the conservation of the bird, aptly named Hargilla Army.

In her mission, she has also received immense help and cooperation from top cop Partha Sarathi Mahanta. The film depicts the relentless and dedicated efforts the women of the area have put in for the conservation of hargilla.

The award was presented to Partha Sarathi Mahanta by film director, screenwriter and acclaimed veteran actress Aparna Sen.

Apart from the Jaipur International Film Festival, the short film Hargila was also screened at Mumbai Short Film Festival, Delhi International Film Festival, Goa Film Festival, Pune Film Festival, Tagore International Film Festival, Wildlife Conservation Film Festival (New York), and SAFA.

Mahanta also won the best director award for his biographical animation film ‘Lachit, The Warrior’ in the documentary category.

Apart from Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Anupam Mahanta won the Best Award for Creative Direction for the same film. The poem about the legendary life of Lachit Borphukan penned by Partha Sarathi Mahanta has been recited by eminent educationist and reciter Dr. Amar Jyoti Chaudhary in the film.

The biopic documentary in animation traces the birth of the Ahom general Lachit Borphukan, his extraordinary valour and an equally outstanding sense of self-dignity and love for his motherland, for which he beheaded his own uncle for dereliction of duty during the battle of Saraighat.

