How Lovlina confirmed a hat-trick of gold medals in 2022

Guwahati: From turning down invitations for several high-profile events, sacrificing her favourite cuisines, distancing herself from the noise on social media, and being confined to the personal room allotted at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel here, Tokyo Olympics medallist and reigning Asian champion ­­Lovlina Borgohain prefers to keep a low profile as she starts preparations for the new Olympic circle.

After returning from Amman with a gold medal in the 75kg weight division at the Asian Championships, Lovlina said, “Can’t afford to waste a single minute from now on. High......