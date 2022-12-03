Silchar: A 28-year-old youth from south Assam’s Hailakandi district died after falling from a multi-storey building in Mumbai on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Masum Ahmed Barbhuiya.

As per reports, Masum, who worked as a daily wage worker in Mumbai, died on the spot after falling from a 23-storey building in Mumbai while working. A team of police rushed to the spot and sent his body to a nearby hospital for autopsy.

His body was brought from Mumbai to his native village Mohammedpur on Friday and was buried later in the evening. He is survived by his wife and two children.

At least eight persons, including Masum Ahmed Barbhuiya of Barak Valley, have died in different states this year so far. Jahar Jyoti Deb, a 40-year-old man from Karimganj district, was killed in a road accident in New Delhi on November 18. A 25-year-old youth from Cachar, Munna Goala died under mysterious circumstances in Bengaluru on October 25. His severed head and other body parts were found on a railway track in Bengaluru.

Almas Uddin, a 26-year-old man from West Lakhipur in Karimganj district, was killed in a road mishap in Mizoram on October 17. Almas used to work as a JCB driver in Mizoram’s Mamit district.

20-year-old youth Suhel Ahmed from Katanpur in Karimganj district died in a road accident in Bengaluru in September. Yusuf Ali, who hailed from Maguracherra in Karimganj district, died under mysterious circumstances at a hospital in Bengaluru in August.

