US brand Salon Azure opens first outlet in Guwahati

Guwahati: Reputed US-based international brand, Salon Azure, opened its first state-of-the-art service studio in eastern India, at Ulubari in Guwahati, on November 27.

Consultant aesthetic physician Dr Reema Das inaugurated the salon located at BK Kakati Road, opposite SBI Ulubari in Guwahati, on November 27.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Salon Azure is a proud member of Intercoiffure (the most talented and prestigious member of the beauty profession) in America/Canada. Established in 1999 in Knoxville, US, Salon Azure has its first branch in India at Delhi.

Spread across an area of 3000 sq feet, Salon Azure in Guwahati will provide services like haircuts, colouring and styling; waxing and tanning; a wide range of facials and skin care treatments; nail treatments; make-ups and makeovers.

“We are proud to bring a brand of international repute to Guwahati. This will be Salon Azure’s second outlet in India. With the opening of the first Salon Azure studio in the region, we are confident that the beauty services industry will see a rapid change,” said Ritushree Jajodia, proprietor, of Salon Azure Guwahati.

Exemplary technique comes standard at Salon Azure, with an honest, holistic approach that directly reflects their personal values – a philosophy of sincere and attentive care. “We believe your hair should suit your individual personality and lifestyle. We take our time to listen to you and truly understand who you are before using our artistry and skills to bring out the best in you,” a statement from the salon said.

Salon Azure is your connection to the world of modern hair design. When you see a haircut or colour which is “picture perfect”, chances are it was done at Salon Azure! Growing further, the salon has dedicated choices for one’s skin, nails and beauty by having a wide range of services in which they use the world’s leading brands like Davines, Schwarzkopf, Global Keratin, Comfort Zone, AVL etc.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The motive of our skincare expert is creating beauty sustainable by encouraging people to take care of themselves and the environment in which they live,” the statement added.

Also Read | Dibrugarh univ student jumps off hostel building ‘to escape ragging’, critical

Trending Stories









