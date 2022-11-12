Guwahati: In a boost to the northeast’s infrastructure and security, the Centre has announced new sanctioned projects worth Rs.1.6 lakh crore.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Union minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced the state-wise distribution and sanction of funds among the eight states.

While Arunachal Pradesh has been allotted Rs 44,000 crore – the highest among the northeastern states, Assam has been sanctioned projects worth Rs 38,000 crore, Meghalaya Rs 12,500 crore, Manipur Rs 15,499 crore, Mizoram Rs 6,664 crore, Sikkim Rs 2,000 crore, Tripura Rs 12,426 crore, and Nagaland Rs 3,235 crores.

EastMojo digs out state-wise details of the infrastructure development projects that promise to give an economic boost to each of the eight states that make northeast India.

Arunachal Pradesh

File photo of a road in Arunachal after a landslide

Arunachal’s roads will now connect the state to others via improved and new networks.

The two-laning of a 1,465-kilometre stretch on the Frontier Highway will be undertaken by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) at an estimated cost of Rs 27,349 crore

This project will pass through East Kameng and West Kameng districts, Upper Subansiri, Upper Siang, Dibang Valley, Lohit, Anjaw, and Changlang.

The Frontier Highway will safeguard the Indo-China-Myanmar border and control migration from border areas while improving the tourism infrastructure in the state.

Assam

Guwahati

The state has received Rs 38,000 crore from the Centre towards the construction of roads, four-lane bypasses, and five ropeway projects. Some projects include:

The 55-kilometre proposed Northern Guwahati Ring Road including a bridge over the River Brahmaputra at the cost of Rs 3,626 crore

This project will provide direct connectivity for traffic from West Bengal and Bihar. It will also reduce congestion in Guwahati by traffic bypassing the city.

An additional Rs 550 crore has been granted for six-laning of the the 8.5-kilometre Khanapara to Jorabat road

This will reduce traffic congestion in Guwahati by bypassing the city and seamlessly connect traffic going to Shillong.

Four-laning of the Narimbanglo-Jatinga-Harangajao road on National Highway 54 has been allotted Rs 1,909 crore

The 49-kilometre stretch will improve connectivity to the tribal areas of Dima Hasao and Barak Valley.

A 38-kilometre four-lane elevated corridor has been approved for Rs 6,000 crore

The project will facilitate free movement of wildlife and ensure their protection in Kaziranga National Park.

The four-lane Gohpur-Numaligarh twin tube tunnel or bridge project has received Rs 12,807 crores.

This will enable traffic to pass through Kaziranga National park.

A four-lane road connecting Assam and Mizoram has been granted Rs 1,206 crore to cover 20 kilometres

This important project will improve connectivity between Silchar in Assam and Vairengte in Mizoram.

A 44-kilometre road from Bilasipara to Krishnai, and on to Guwahati will be built at the cost of Rs 1,484 crore

The project will boost connectivity within Assam.

A Multi-Modal Logistic Park (MMLP) will be constructed at Jogighopa over 200 acres at Rs 1,000 crore

Rs 2050 crore has been approved for five ropeway projects

These connect Khanapara to the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Agnigarh Pahad to Bhairaba Mandir inTezpur, NH-715 to Tukreswari Hill top in Goalpara, Ganganagar Pt-VII to Bhuban Pahar Mahadev temple in Cachar, and Sontilla to Diham Razee, Haflong.

Meghalaya

Several road projects will come under the Rs 12,500 crore sanction by the Centre. The important ones include:

The 38-kilometre Shillong-Western bypass project with a budget of Rs 2,205 crore

This project looks to divert traffic coming from Guwahati to ease congestion and boost interstate trade development.

The 80-kilometre Dainadubi-Darugre-Williamnagar project at a cost of Rs 4,350 crore

This project will improve interstate connectivity between Assam and Meghalaya and is crucial in terms of economic development. This will become the major route for coal transporters from all parts of Garo Hills.

The 75-kilometre Mawlyngkhung-Mawryngkneng (Shillong Eastern Bypass) project gets Rs 4,100-crore sanction

This project will connect Mawryngkneng to West Jaintia Hills via the Jowai bypass and enhance regional connectivity and traffic mobility.

The proposed 56-km Paikan-Tura road project at the cost of Rs 1,827 crore

This project is part of the India-Bangladesh Trade Corridor and will improve trade through the nearby Jogighopa Multi-Modal Logistics Park.

Nagaland

The state has received Rs 3,235 crore in three packages.

The 107-kilometre road from Akhegwo to Avangkhu will provide international connectivity to Myanmar and connectivity to tourist destination, Shilloi Lake.

Manipur

Road development projects covering 655 km are in the pipeline with Rs 15,499 crore allotted to the state.

The projects include:

The 25-kilometre elevated corridor throughout Imphal city at a cost of Rs 3,692 crore.

A Rs 3130-crore two-lane road covering a distance of 202 kilometres with a paved shoulder from Shanshak to Tengnoupal on NH-39.

A four-lane Imphal to Moirang road of 36.78 kilometres costing Rs 2,169 crores.

Sikkim

NH-10, Sikkim

Sikkim has received a sanction of Rs 2,000 crore to include the development of a bypass to the existing sliding zone on NH 10 from Melli to Singtam

This will provide the state with all-weather road connectivity with other states.

Mizoram

Mizoram



— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 11, 2022

The state’s Rs 6,664 crore sanction will be utilised for:

Two-laning of the 28-km Zorinpui-Longmasu stretch of the Indo-Myanmar Border Road at the cost of Rs 764 crore

This will connect the proposed in-land water port at Longmasu in Kaladan River and enhance international trade between India and Myanmar through the Kaladan Multi Model Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP).

This road will also connect the KMMTTP road to the Indo-Myanmar border and boost economic development in the remote parts of Mizoram. It will also ensure the seamless movement of vehicles of the Assam Riffles along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Tripura

Tripura



— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 11, 2022

With an approval of Rs 12,426 crore, the state will undertake several road projects.

Two-laning of the 135-km Khowai-Teliamura-Amarpur-Harina Road (NH 208) at an estimated cost of Rs 2,421 crore

This road will connect tourists to destinations Tirthamukh and Unakoti. It will also connect Bangladesh through Kailashahar, Kamalpur, and Khowai Border check post via Feni Bridge.

Other projects include the construction of a four-lane Agartala Bypass (Western Arm and Eastern Arm) connecting NH-08 and NH-108B and the four-laning of Churaibari-Agartala section of NH-08.

