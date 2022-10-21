Guwahati: Days after briefing the media about corrupt practices in his office, a district transport officer of Assam himself has been arrested on similar charges.

On Wednesday, Dibrugarh’s District Transport Officer (DTO) Sanjib Hazarika had called a hasty press meeting after sleuths of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam turned up at his office to conduct enquiries about alleged corruption in his department.

A junior assistant, Diptimoni Gogoi and an agent were under investigation after a complainant filed a report against them alleging that they had demanded money for facilitating offline payment of road tax.

The case developed a new twist when Hazarika himself was investigated and on Friday afternoon, Special DGP (Law and Order) GP Singh announced that Hazarika had stashed more than Rs 7 lakhs in cash as well as demonetised notes at his own residence.

“In continuation of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM action against corruption at DTO office Dibrugarh, searches have been carried out at residence of Sri Sanjib Hazarika DTO Dibrugarh. Till now Rs.7,03,800 unaccounted cash recovered and 87k demonetized notes found,” Singh tweeted.

See more In continuation of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM action against corruption at DTO office Dibrugarh, searches have been carried out at residence of Sri Sanjib Hazarika DTO Dibrugarh. Till now Rs.7,03,800 unaccounted cash recovered and 87k demonetized notes found. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/nFQlEgDzuE — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) October 21, 2022

This latest development comes amid extensive crackdowns against corrupt officials by the Directorate, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam.

Hazarika came under the scanner days after another DTO, Sameswar Brahma Muchahary of Kokrajhar was investigated on corruption charges.

Police recovered Rs 36 lakhs from Muchahary from his Kokrajhar residence. He has been taken into custody.

