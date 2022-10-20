Guwahati: The Assam government on Wednesday increased the daily duty allowance of home guards from Rs 300 to Rs 767, according to a notification.
The hike will come into effect immediately, said the notification issued by the Home and Political Department.
Following the hike, the monthly salary of a home guard will be Rs 23,010.
“A key arm of @assampolice, Home Guards play a crucial role in maintaining law and order. Fulfilling the long-standing demand of around 24,000 home guards, we’ve approved enhancement of their daily wages to Rs 767 from the existing Rs 300, thus increasing their monthly wages to Rs 23,010,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.
Also read | Assam: Kamakhya Temple not being properly maintained, says SC
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: PM Modi, President Murmu likely to visit state soon
- Indian embassy in Kyiv asks nationals to leave Ukraine as soon as possible
- Assam hikes daily allowance of home guards from Rs 300 to Rs 767
- Assam to give scooters to nearly 36,000 meritorious students
- Earth’s oxygen has varied dramatically – here’s how data could help spot alien life
- Garena’s Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 20 October, 2022