Guwahati: An elephant died on Monday after coming in contact with an electrical wire in the Nagaon district in Assam.

The electrical wire was connected to a field at the Baneswar forest camp in Jakhalabandha.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sources say the tusker is suspected to have died due to other reasons.

Forest department officials reached the spot and will conduct a post-mortem to determine the reason for its death.

Earlier this month, another wild tusker died due to electrocution in Gossaigaon after coming in contact with a live wire.

Assam has seen the death of many wild elephants in recent days. Destruction of forest cover and encroachment are some reasons why elephants stray into human-occupied land.

Illegal felling of trees by human beings and cattle grazing in the forests reduce the availability of food for elephants, who then stray to human dwellings in search of fodder. This brings about conflict between humans and animals. This issue is now a dire problem in Assam.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Cases of elephants getting electrocuted are tragically common as farmers in fringe areas use electricity for pumping water in their fields and for domestic use. Most times, the wires are left exposed and pose a dangerous threat to wild animals and humans.

According to a report, 11 wild elephants died in Assam between October 7-14. On October 9, a female elephant and her calf were killed after being hit by the Rajdhani Express. Another sub-adult, involved in the same accident, succumbed to injuries two days later.

There are about 5,719 wild elephants in Assam that roam over the five elephant reserves in the state.

Also read | Asian Woollyneck breeding finally confirmed in Assam

Trending Stories









