Guwahati: Deepshikha Hazarika, from Assam is among those are reported missing after the mountaineers’ team she was a part of was hit by a avalanche in Uttarakhand.

Hazarika, who is the daughter of Golap Hazarika, is a resident of Rajgarh in Guwahati, Assam.

The mountaineer was undergoing training at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) Uttarkashi.

The 41-member team of trainee mountaineers were hit by the avalanche that occurred at around 8.45 am on Tuesday when they were returning along with their instructors after climbing the peak.

After the avalance hit, NIM issued a statement saying, “The course arrived at Base Camp on September 25. As per the training schedule on October 4, the course moved for High Altitude Navigation and height gain to Mount Draupadi ka Danda-II (5670m) at 4.00 am.

The Advance Mountaineering Course met with the avalanche that occurred above camp-1 in which 34 trainees and 7 mountaineering instructors were caught under avalanche while returning back from the mountain peak.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have continued carrying out extensive search and rescue operations on the high mountain peak.

