Guwahati: The balmy evening of September 15 witnessed an electrifying vibe of grandeur and power at the banquet of a city hotel.

A gathering of 280 women had come about for the closing ceremony of the 1st leg of Udaan, a CSR initiative by Sapient Wealth Advisors.

Cutting across age barriers and role distinctions, Udaan seemed to have ignited the spirit of the quintessential Indian woman that evening. One that will go on to be a memorable, foundational one, in Udaan’s history as it metamorphoses, in times to come, not only in its own avatar but also that of every single woman’s life that it touches.

Udaan was conceived as a directional movement for women’s financial awareness, marking its maiden run in East India. 33 sessions later, across 8 cities, the Udaan special team connected with 1543 women participants, kindling hope, curiosity and dreams in them to take a step towards their own personal finance and its growth.

On the completion of phase 1 of its flight, the Sapient team curated a befitting, grand, closing ceremony for the women of Guwahati. The marquee session of the evening was a panel discussion was themed – Kahani: Aapki Aur Hamari. The platform had women leaders from the financial services industry coming together to share their most vulnerable stories from the alley of their illustrious professional life as well as the warm nooks of their homes.

The outstanding women leaders who came on board as panelists included Ms. Shyamali Basu, VP- HDFC AMC Ltd., Ms. Anamika Mattey, Segment Head MFD- Nippon India Mutual Fund, Ms. Roopa Venkatkrishnan, Director- Sapient Wealth Advisors & Brokers Pvt. Ltd. and Ms. Babita Singh, Chairperson- Udaan. Ms. Juhie Saboo, well-being coach and co-founder of Terra Mayaa moderated the discussion, invoking the stellar panelists to bring forth powerful experiences and inspiration for all present at the event.

Music and humour were woven into the evening to provide a good dose of entertainment in this powerful, intimate gathering. There was Delhi-based Youtube sensation Pavitra Krishnan with her versatile singing. And joining later was Prashasti Singh, the renowned Mumbai-based stand-up comedy artiste.

Mr. Pallav Bagaria, Co-founder of Sapient Wealth Advisors & Brokers Pvt. Ltd. spoke to the gathering about how he dreamt of Udaan as a space for the financial independence of women, led by women, for women. He drew many pertinent parallels from Indian mythology to impress his conviction about women being integral to every unit she belongs to. He iterated that she only needs to be reminded of the innate power she holds within. Adding to his purpose further, Mr. Bagaria shared that Udaan has been formalised as a separate entity within Sapient as a complete services offering for all financial requirements of women. Ms. Babita Singh will continue to lead Udaan with assistance from Yukti Jain, who has also been Wealth Manager on the Sapient team.

This was truly an evening that celebrated woman, the colour of life, as the Sapient team says. The next step into the following phase of Udaan holds greater promise and will further embolden the Indian woman’s spirit.

