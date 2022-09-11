Azara: The Assam Don Bosco University has partnered with Bangalore-based ZMotion Autonomous Systems Private Ltd to introduce a host of courses in the varsity ranging from certificate to Mtech level.

Both the private groups have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) which will benefit the students in the particular and also the Northeast region in the coming years.

A high-tech lab under the name ‘New Frontier Technology Lab’ will be made functional soon. Under this collaboration, ADBU will be able to provide a host of courses ranging from certificate to M Tech level.

The courses to be introduced in the university are design and development of unmanned vehicles/ drones, research into advanced avionics and communication, prototype development for concept systems, operational development for drone delivery systems, a remote pilot training organisation for drone operators and project consultancy in civil and defence applications.

“We will have a Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO) where we will be able to teach how to fly a drone,” Major Arun Seedharan, Business Development Officer, ZMotion, said.

“The country’s dream is to build a drone hub by 2030 and that is only going to be possible when we have a lot of drone pilots who are skilled in understanding how it works and how it can be used for deliveries,” he said.

“There are places far-flung, where you know moving by road takes time. In such scenarios, drones may be used for delivering relief and life-saving drugs when emergencies arise,” he said.

“This project will aim to bring people together who are passionate about building technology, harnessing technology. We would like to give technology into the hands of people who can innovate, tinker around it and build new solutions,” he said.

The primary lab will be installed on the Azara campus alongside the school of technology. For practicals, the Tapesia campus in Sonapur will also be available.

Application development towards social welfare, medical support, search and rescue will be given higher priority for implementation according to the MoU.

“We want to provide varied options of higher education to the youth of Northeast. And this is yet another unique initiative in that direction to keep our youth from going outside the region in search of quality higher education,” Dr Stpehen Mavely, vice-chancellor, Assam Don Bosco University, said.

ZMotion is a company involved inter-alia in designing, developing and manufacturing products in the field of unmanned vehicles or drones,

ADBU is a private university established under the Act of Assam Legislative Assembly in 2009, contributing to the rapidly growing scientific and technological landscape of North East India under the Schools of Sciences and Technology.

