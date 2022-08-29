Assam: The Barpeta district administration on Monday demolished a madrasa named Shaikhul Hind Mahmudul Hasan Jamiul Huda in the Dhakaliapara area in Assam’s Barpeta district.

According to sources, the madrasa was demolished for its alleged links with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT), a Bangladesh-based terror group.

Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid alias Mohammad Suman, a citizen of Bangladesh who was working as a teacher of Dhakaliapara Masjid, was arrested last month. As per reports, Saiful Islam established the Shaikhul Hind Mahmudul Hasan Jamiul Huda Madrasa in the Barpeta district in 2019.

A letter was sent by Superintendent of Police (Barpeta) Amitava Singha to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Barpeta District on Saturday, stating that the madrasa has alleged links with the Bangladeshi-terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and that the land where the madrasa was established belongs to the state government.

“Mohammud Rashid, who was arrested, was the principal of the madrasa that was demolished today. He was responsible for motivating youth to join the module and also to develop Barpeta as a base for jihadi activities,” Supertientent of Police Amitava Singha said.

“We don’t know what is Jihadi and we don’t have any idea that jihadi activities were being carried out inside the madrasa. Only today, we got to know that the land belongs to the state government,” one of the locals said.

Meanwhile, Assam police have arrested several dozen people so far since March this year and a strict vigil is being maintained particularly in the minority-dominated areas of lower and central Assam.

