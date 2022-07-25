Guwahati: While Assam is still recovering from the devastation caused by the recent floods, the outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis (JE), which has spread to 17 districts, has emerged as a major threat in the state.

At least 39 people have died since the outbreak of the disease in the state between July 1 and July 24.

Meanwhile, 15 fresh cases of JEV were detected on July 22 alone, of which 3 cases were reported from Nagaon; 2 cases each were reported from Baksha and Jorhat; while Chirang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Nalbari reported 1 case each. With these, the total count of those affected by the disease mounted to 252 since July 1.

Upper Assam districts, including Golaghat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Majuli, Cachar, and Hailakandi in southern Assam, central Assam districts of Nagaon, Hojai, Morigaon, and lower Assam districts of Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Chirang and Udalguri have been affected the most by the disease. Golaghat district was the worst affected and had reported the highest number of 7 cases on July 21.

Speaking to EastMojo, Dr. Ruplal Nunisa, joint director of health services (Malaria)-cum-state programme officer of national vector-borne disease control program, Assam, said, “We are closely monitoring the JE situation in the state and taking all the preventive measures to combat the disease.”

“Assam is undergoing the transmission season for JE cases. On the other hand, the floods and rising temperatures have only aggravated the situation. We have intensified fogging operations and awareness campaigns. Medicine-treated mosquito nets are also being distributed in the affected districts,” he added.

JE is an infection of the brain caused by the JE virus and spreads mostly from pigs to humans through mosquito bites. High fever accompanied by severe headache, irritation, convulsion and loss of consciousness are some of the symptoms of the disease. The rural areas, in particular, get affected a lot.

A significant rise in JE cases is noticed every year between June and August. Assam witnesses over 150 JE deaths on average every year. The state reported as many as 318 cases of JE in 2020, of which 51 lost their lives. In 2019, Assam reported a total of 642 cases with a death toll of 161.

At least 61 patients infected with JE have been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in the state capital since April 1 this year. Of these, 38 of them are still being treated, while 11 others have been discharged after recuperating from the infection. Nine of these patients lost their lives due to the disease.

There is no specific treatment for JE, but given the high fatality rate, patients require hospitalisation, supportive care, and treatment of symptoms by ensuring rest and administering fluids, pain relievers and medication to reduce fever.

GMCH superintendent Abhijit Sarma said, “The best way to prevent JE infection is to protect ourselves from mosquito bites. Wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, use of insect repellent and medicine-treated mosquito nets can prevent the spread of the disease.”

