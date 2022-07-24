The Assam Police on Sunday arrested two persons, and seized one lakh pieces of Yaba tablets, valued at Rs 20 crore in the grey market, from their possession in the Koinadhara area in Guwahati.

Based on specific input, a team of the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) from the Basistha police station, intercepted a Tata Nexon car, bearing registration number MN01-AK-7218, coming from Manipur. During the search of the car, the police team recovered the addictive tablets.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Both the accused, Thangkhogin Haokip and Letminching Haokip, are residents of Manipur. Thangkhogin is a constable with the Manipur Police.

Briefing the media, Joint commissioner of police, Guwahati, Partha Sarathi Mahanta said, “Busting the inter-state drugs network is a big success for our team. The consignment of Yaba tablets was brought from Manipur’s Moreh and was smuggled to Bengaluru via Guwahati. Interestingly, one of the accused is a personnel of the Manipur Police serving in the state police force for four years. They were posing as tourists on a visit to Assam.”

Yaba is a combination of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine. Yaba, which means crazy medicine in Thai, is produced in Southeast and East Asia. The drug is popular in Asian communities in the United States and increasingly is available at raves and techno parties.

Also read | Manipur: This Ukhrul school will remind you of ‘School of Rock’

Trending Stories









