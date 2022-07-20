SILCHAR: The police have launched a manhunt to nab two men accused of raping a minor girl from the Reang community in southern Assam’s Hailakandi district.

As per available information, the alleged incident took place in a village under the Ramnathpur police station (under Katlicherra assembly constituency) near the Assam-Mizoram inter-state border.

An FIR has been lodged against Abul Hussain and Salamuddin and a case under Sections 376 (rape) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and Section 6 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 registered against them. As per the complaint, the girl was raped by Abul and Salam on July 15 after she went to collect vegetables from a hilly area in her village, about 60km from Hailakandi town.

Locals said the girl, who was left in the hilly area by the accused, somehow reached her home and narrated the alleged incident to her family members, after which they informed the police.

Sources said former MLA Rahul Roy visited Ramnathpur on Tuesday and met with the girl’s father. Thereafter, Roy visited the Ramnathpur police station and spoke to the officer-in-charge about the progress of the case. The OC told him that they were in search of the accused and hoped both the culprits would be in the police net soon, the sources said.

Roy urged the general public to help the police track down the accused and announced a cash reward of Rs. 50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the culprits.

The former MLA came down heavily on Katlicherra legislator Sujam Uddin Laskar, saying crimes against women have increased across the Katlicherra assembly constituency in the past few years after Sujam became the MLA of Katlicherra. “Katlicherra used to be a peaceful place for thirty years when Gautam Roy (Rahul’s) father was the MLA of the constituency. Now the area has become lawless,” he said.

Ramnathpur police station’s officer-in-charge Shantanu Das told EastMojo on Wednesday that police were searching for the accused. They will be held soon, he added.

Barak Valley has witnessed many incidents of alleged rape in the past two years. A minor girl was raped in Kathaltali in the Karimganj district on September 8, 2021. A 27-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped at Madhutilla, near the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar on the evening of May 9, 2021. Another woman (25) was allegedly raped in Kalain the same day. A woman was raped by a gang of miscreants in Kalakhal Punjee, Sheoratal gaon panchayat in Dholai on May 3, 2021.

A housewife was allegedly raped in front of her daughter by a gang of miscreants at Kadairgul, Nilambazar in Karimganj district in March 2021. In another incident, two girls of Tripura were allegedly raped in an under-construction building in Karimganj district’s Nilambazar area in November 2020.

