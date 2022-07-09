Guwahati: Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation organisations, with the support of the Kashibari Koachpara village community, has installed a 2-km solar-powered fence around Kashibari-Kochpara in Goalpara district of Assam to facilitate the coexistence between humans and elephants.

About 200 community people, as well as families in four surrounding villages, are expected to benefit directly from this fence by enhancing food security and reducing human-elephant conflicts.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The installation of the solar-powered fences was conducted with extensive support from local communities, Forest Department, and funded by the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

On Thursday, the Kashibari Kochpara solar-powered fence was formally inaugurated by the DFO Goalpara, Jitendra Kumar, in presence of forest officials. It was on this occasion that the DFO cut a ribbon and inaugurated the solar fence which has later been handed over to the Kashibari solar-fencing committee for maintenance after signing an MoU with the Forest Department, Aaranyak, and the solar fencing committee.

Locals were urged for proper maintenance of the fence by DFO and range officers.

Aaranyak’s senior scientist, Dr Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar, who heads the Elephant Research & Conservation Division (ERCD) at Aaranyak, and Dr Alolika Sinha interacted with the villagers on the importance of the solar fence to coexist with elephants.

Moreover, Aaranyak’s Anjan Baruah, an expert on the solar-powered fence, stressed the importance of maintenance of the fence and the role of the villagers. A noted social worker from the Lakhipur area, Sashi Bhusan Brahma, moderated the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Dr Namita Brahma of Tata Institute of Social Science, Guwahati, and Ashok Dey, an executive member of Aaranyak, were also present on the occasion.

The villagers expressed their gratitude and thanked Aaranyak and the forest department for installing the solar fence so that their crops, lives and property would be protected. The fences also ushered sense of social security.

Following the programme, Aaranyak’s officials, along with community people and senior forest officials, organised a plantation event as a part of Lakhipur Forest Range’s Van Mahotsavcelebration, in which saplings were planted in Kumarkhali Reserve Forest.

Also read: BJP shouldn’t teach Bengalis how to worship Goddess Kali: Mahua Moitra

Trending Stories









