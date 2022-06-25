Bajali: The ongoing floods in Assam have not devastated people’s life, they have also put a dark shadow on the immediate future of millions. In Bajali, more than 3 lakh people in the district have been affected by the floods. Residents of Medhikuchi village are yet to even begin counting the scale of their losses.

More than 35 houses and many animals have been washed away in the current floods, leaving locals stunned and worried.

Residents broke into tears after they returned home from relief compas. The locals found that their houses and animals had been completely washed away when the Pahumara River embankment was breached during the floods.

From farmers getting ready to plant seedlings to locals who made a living by selling poultry, no one has been spared.

Farmers who prepared paddy seedlings for the ensuing cultivation are worried as their paddy fields have been covered with slush, and see no alternative in sight.

Manoj Talukdar, a resident of the area, is still waiting for his cows and poultry near the Pahumara river embankment. He said, “My three houses, six cows and 1,500 chickens from my farm were washed away. I have lost my sources of income. I don’t have any house to stay in.”

Kamleswar Kalita, a senior citizen of the area, said, “During floods, we had to leave our homes without taking our important household items and animals. Now people are safe, but their houses and animals have been completely washed away. It takes a few hours to destroy. But it takes years of hard work to be able to build a house again.”

Locals also raised questions about the government, saying that promises of making large institutes make little sense when they are so exposed to calamities like floods. “The area is flood-prone. The government is planning to build a Bhattadev University campus in this place. How can an institution function in this flood-affected area near the Pahumara River?”

“We have lost our homes, animals, money and paddy. We are poor people, how can we regain our property and our animals as we don’t have any other income source. Our hopes and dreams have been completely washed away by the devastating flood. The government should help us or we will die of hunger.”

NGOs like Jan Briddhi are to provide help to the locals. They have been distributing essential commodities among the flood-affected people.

