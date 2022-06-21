The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched the following new programmes which will be on offer through the ODL mode in July 2022 academic session.

Bachelor of Arts (Vocational Studies),

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Certificate in Gender in Law (CGSL),

Certificate in Vedic Ganit (CVG),

Post Graduate Diploma in British Literature (PGDBLT),

Post Graduate Diploma in American Literature (PGDAML),

Post Graduate Diploma in the Novel (PGDNOV),

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Post Graduate Diploma in Writings from India (PGDWI),

Post Graduate Diploma in writings from the Margins (PGDWM) and

Post Graduate Diploma in New Literature in English (PGDNLEG).

If you wish to apply, please click here.

Besides, the MCA & MBA programmes of IGNOU have been given recognition by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). All admissions to MCA & MBA programmes are direct without Entrance Test.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The details of the Programmes and the eligible criteria for prospective learners are available in the student handbook and prospectus on the University website.

Also read: Assam: Villages urged to help maintain ‘zero rhino poaching’ in Pobitora

Trending Stories









