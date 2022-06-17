Guwahati: Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi said IIT Guwahati should take the lead in creating an innovation culture and encourage the youth of the region to become entrepreneurs to enable themselves to become job creators rather than being job seekers.

Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi

Speaking at the 24th convocation at Dr Bhupen Hazarika auditorium of IIT Guwahati here today, Governor Prof. Mukhi said, “IIT Guwahati should make all efforts to promote an innovation culture and become a hub for creating an innovation society.”

He further said, “As we seek to meet important development goals and build an inclusive society, the power of innovation would help us in diverse areas like health, education, food, security, energy access, environmental protection and national security.”

The Governor also urged IIT Guwahati to adopt and partner with schools for underprivileged children and contribute to the development and capacity building of the students. Referring to the vision statement of IIT Guwahati which aims at transforming the institute into a centre of excellence in education, research and innovation, he appealed to the IIT Guwahati fraternity to nurture the future leaders to serve the society at large.

Prof. Mukhi also said that IIT Guwahati should also help society accelerate its socio-economic development in various fields of human life. In this context, he said that he would appreciate IIT Guwahati if it intensely associates itself with research and education, related to medicine and helped Assam in developing a world-class healthcare ecosystem in Assam. He, however, mentioned the MoU that the Assam government and the IIT Guwahati have recently signed to set up the first-of-its-kind medical research institution along with an integrated multi-speciality 350-bed hospital to “facilitate” innovation in the medical field.

Students and Faculty attending the 24th Convocation event at IIT Guwahati

The Governor while appreciating IIT Guwahati said that the institute which is an offshoot of the historic Assam Accord, has made the state proud time and again with its remarkable contributions and achievements. In a short span of close to three decades, IIT Guwahati has become known for its environment of academic excellence in the entire country with its quality technical education. This institute has produced globally competitive human resources and carried out research that significantly benefitted society. This shows the social commitment of this institute.

Prof. Mukhi congratulating the passing out graduates said that convocation is an occasion to celebrate the years of hard work and dedication of the students along with the selfless support of the teachers, other stakeholders of the institution and the parents. Prof. Mukhi conveyed his best wishes to all the successful students who will venture into their professional world to transform society by integrating their knowledge and skill with human values and compassion to create a better world.

It may be mentioned that a total of 1605 students were awarded degrees in the convocation, including B.Tech 695, M.Tech 428, MSc 148, MA 78 and PhD 256.

Presenting the Convocation Report, Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said the research dimension of IIT Guwahati is broadening significantly and both private and government-funded companies have funded various sponsored research projects to IIT Guwahati.

Addressing the students, Guest of Honour Mr Rahul Mehta, Founder of Mehta Family Foundation, while appreciating the intellectual interactions he has been having with IIT Guwahati over the past several years, advised all the students to express gratitude to their parents for all the sacrifices they have made for them in this memorable journey.

Guest of Honour Mr. Rahul Mehta, Founder of Mehta Family Foundation

He also shared his entrepreneurial journey and suggested to the students that if you want to achieve your full potential, develop your whole person.

“A well-rounded person is a happier, more productive, and more fulfilled person. Be a “life-long learner”, was his message to the graduating students”.

During the reporting year, IIT Guwahati has commenced its academic activities at the newly initiated School of Business and will soon be admitting the first batch of students to its flagship programme, namely, the Masters of Business Administration (MBA).

