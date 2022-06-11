Guwahati: In an incident of cybercrime committed by Pakistan-based hacking group identified as Revolution PK, the Youtube Account of TIME8, the Pioneer Digital News Channel of Assam, was last week hacked during a live stream, which replaced the news broadcast with the Pakistani flag and ran ‘Respect Holy Prophet (PBUH)’ tickers on June 9, 2022.

See more Indian News Youtube Channel “Time8” hacked by Pakistani Hackers, running live ticker to respect Holy Prophet (PBUH). pic.twitter.com/nLwEp4JG2j — Mazhar Ali Khan (@mazharthoughts) June 10, 2022

Time8News is a digital news network of Assam with more than 7 million followers on different social media platforms and an average monthly video views of over 600 million.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On June 9, during a live news stream, TIME8’s transmission was disturbed and while a breaking news segment was on air, the screen was replaced with Pakistan’s flag and a hymn running in the background saying praises for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The ticker of the live screen was also replaced with ‘Respect Holy Prophet (PBUH)’ text, highlighting the recent incident.

See more Indian News Channel 'Time 8 News' hacked by Pakistani Hackers 'Team Revolution PK' and run live tickers on its channel "Respect The Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad SAWW"#confirmed #ShehnaazMissYouJaan #MysteriousHeartAttacks #pervezmusharraf#PAKvWI #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/FxHrTPfD5d — Faraz Noor Sheikhanzai 🇵🇰 (@faraznoor96) June 10, 2022

Utpal Kanta, founder and managing editor of TIME8 Digital News Network, said, “The self-claimed Pakistani hacker group, Revolution PK, briefly hacked TIME8 YouTube channel during the live stream and replaced the news broadcast with the Pakistani flag and ran ‘Respect Holy Prophet (PBUH)’ tickers. This is an act of cyber terrorism and we condemn the incident in the strongest words and also express our concern over the matter, which relates to national security.”

He added that due to a huge follower base and immense popularity on social media platforms across the globe, the criminals might have targeted TIME8 Newsgroups for propagating their agendas.

See more Indian Channel Time8 got hacked by Team Revolution PK <3🇵🇰

during live breaking news xD#لبیک_ناموس_رسالت_مارچ pic.twitter.com/p2WX9QTOIL — 𝑨𝒍.𝑺𝒉𝒊𝒆𝒌𝒉, 𝑨𝒃𝒅𝒖𝒍-𝑹𝒆𝒉𝒎𝒂𝒏 💖 (@Rehman_1755) June 11, 2022

It’s being found that hackers not only intended to illegally express their religious views on the channel but also intended to defame the channel and India as they leaked the hacked part of videos on Twitter and Facebook and Pakistani Twitter users expressed their joy by tweeting in favour of Revolution PK and lauding them for hacking our channel TIME8, Kanta said.

See more Pakistani Hackers Team Revolution PK hacked Indian Channel ‘Time8’ during the live Bulletin having over 1.5M subscribers and Run Tickers ‘Respect the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) #BajwaTraitor #DaniaShah #amirliaquat #لبیک_ناموس_رسالت_مارچ#BreakingNews #amirliaquat pic.twitter.com/rurYzgRSam — Pakistani Bot (@_doctorspeaks_) June 11, 2022

Commenting on the incident, Ritushmin Sharma, editor of TIME8 Digital News Network said, “TIME8 being in news service for the nation for years and propagating peace and harmony amongst all doesn’t endorse or encourage any such anti-national activities.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking about the incident Jyotideep Baishya, executive editor of TIME8 Digital News, said the Network has alerted concerned authorities in the matter and lodged a complaint with the Guwahati police. The matter is currently being investigated.

Also Read | Assam eyeing 1,000 MW solar power with Rs 5,000 cr investment: Himanta

Trending Stories









