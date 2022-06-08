May 29, 2022, marks a historic day in the history of Assam Science Society (ASS). In its Annual General Body Meeting held in CSIR Northeast Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), Jorhat, it was shared that the ASS Delhi-NCR Chapter has been formed under the presidentship of renowned Delhi-based environmentalist Dr Pranab J Patar.

Underscoring it as a long-overdue step, the general secretary of Assam Association Delhi and an advisor to the newly-formed ASS Delhi NCR branch Dibyojit Dutta said this group will help promote qualitative and quantitative science education among students from Assam and its neighbouring areas.

The Assamese diaspora of Delhi-NCR not only showed immense enthusiasm but also came forward to support the formation of this branch in a record one month’s time.

Talking about its immediate and long-term priorities, newly-elected branch president Dr Patar said they are committed to working in sync with the broad objectives of the society i.e. promotion of science, scientific research and temperament, and development of scientific knowledge repository.

Secretary of the new branch and senior climate change mitigation and sustainability expert Tridip Kumar Goswami said the branch will work closely with the young population including the Assamese diaspora of Delhi-NCR.

Extending his best wishes to the ASS Delhi-NCR Branch, Romen Dutta, president, Assam People’s Welfare Association, Trans-Yamuna, Delhi-NCR, said the progress of human civilization and the development of science and technology are inextricably linked.

