Arunachal: Former MLA Yumsen Matey killed in Tirap

Itanagar: Former MLA Yumsen Matey from Khonsa West Assembly Constituency has been reportedly assassinated by unknown assailants near Raho village in the Lazu circle of Tirap district on Saturday.
The incident unfolded at around 2 pm when Matey, accompanied by three workers, was on a personal visit to Raho village.
According to reports, an unidentified person separated Matey from his companions and led him towards a nearby jungle. Approximately 30 minutes later, the workers reported hearing a gunshot.
According to Itanagar Capital Region SP, Rohit Rajbir Singh, an FIR was registered at the Lazu Police Station.
Matey was elected as MLA from 56th Khonsa West Assembly Constituency, in the year 2009 from the Indian National Congress. He also held the post of a parliamentary secretary for the department of women and social welfare, social justice & tribal affairs and the department of Tirap, Changlang and Longding (DoTCL).
Matey had declared his candidacy to contest in the 2024 assembly polls earlier this year.
Though, the motive behind the assassination remained unclear till the time of filing this report, the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding (TCL) area continues to be the central focal point of conflict in Arunachal Pradesh.
This is evident from the statistic that out of the 239 insurgency-related fatalities in the state since March 6, 2000, 183 have occurred in the TCL region.
This is a developing story.
