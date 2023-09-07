Arunachal assembly passes amended GST Bill

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh assembly on Wednesday passed the Goods & Services Tax Bill, 2023 in its amended form.
The Bill has 26 clauses amending various sections of the Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 either for inserting new provisions, substituting existing rules or omitting some provisions.
Certain changes have been made in the APGST Act based on recommendations made by the GST Council. These changes will come into effect from October 1 this year, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said.
“It is mandatory on our part to amend the Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 as done by the central government and other state governments by enacting the Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023,” he said.
“GST is administered by both Centre and state and so any change or amendment required in the Act has to be carried by both central and state governments. The GST legislative changes recommended by the GST Council and vetted by Union Law ministry have been promulgated by Finance Act, 2023,” he said.
All the states are required to amend their respective GST Act as per the recommendations, Mein said.
The bill was tabled in the House on Monday by the deputy chief minister.
Mein informed the House that the GST Council in its 50th and 51st meetings considered representation from various associations on the issues regarding the taxability of casinos, horse racing and online gaming and recommended making certain amendments to the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.
