Cadre of banned ENNO surrenders in Arunachal

Itanagar: A 36-year-old cadre of the banned Eastern Naga National Organisation (ENNO) has surrendered before security forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, an official said on Friday.
The rebel, identified as Muktodhan Chakma, laid down his arms and ammunition, including one 32-mm pistol, before the Assam Rifles at Miao town on Thursday evening, he said.
This is the second surrender in the last two months as another member of the outlawed organisation had in July laid down arms before the security forces.
“The Assam Rifles made efforts to convince Chakma to join the mainstream of society and facilitated the surrender,” the official said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Chakma had, in 2017, joined the Eastern Naga National Government but the banned outfit became defunct in 2022 after almost all its members surrendered at that time.
However, seven cadres of the proscribed organisation continued to be involved in insurgent activities and formed the Eastern Naga National Council (ENNC), which was later renamed ENNO.
The banned outfit is active in parts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of the northeastern state.
Also Read | Footsoldiers, not footnotes: Book sheds light on Arunachal’s conservation workers
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura’s second border mart to open before Durga Puja
- Tezpur University develops Android App for writing Bodo
- Cadre of banned ENNO surrenders in Arunachal
- Assam CM flags off seven mobile forensic vans
- Here’s how tanning peptides can combat risks of prolonged sun exposure
- Assam cabinet approves SOP for National Food Security Act