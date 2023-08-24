Arunachal: Ziro Festival unveils spectacular lineup for its 10th anniversary edition

Ziro: Ziro Festival, Northeast India’s most iconic and anticipated contemporary festival, is proud to announce the electrifying lineup for its 10th-anniversary edition. Set against the breathtaking landscapes of Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, it promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music and arts, community and sustainability.

From September 28th to October 1st, 2023, festival-goers will experience a kaleidoscope of sounds, rhythms, and performances across three captivating stages: Danyi (Sun) Stage, Pwlo (Moon) Stage, and the all-new Takvr (Star) Stage dedicated to electronic music. Apart from these, the Popi Sarmiñ Creative Space will also host a variety of community engagement initiatives.

Nepali crooners, Bipul Chettri and The Travelling Band perform at the Pwlo Stage (Photo Credit: Mohit Sharma 2022)

Barmer Boys performing at the Danyi Stage (Photo Credits: Shiv Ahuja 2017)

A Decade of Musical Splendour

Marking its monumental decade, the Ziro Festival of Music presents a lineup that reflects the festival’s commitment to diversity, creativity, and artistic innovation. An array of renowned and emerging artists from various corners of the globe will take the stage to captivate audiences.

Danyi (Sun) Stage will come alive with the sounds of esteemed classical music performers including the Grammy, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee – Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Indian Hindustani classical Jal Tarang artist Shashikala Dani, noted Carnatic flautist and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Sikkil Mala Chandrasekar, composer and multi-instrumentalist Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar awardee Joydeep Mukherjee, among others. The much celebrated Indian playback singer Mohit Chauhan and the popular Arunachali singer Chorun Mugli are also set to take the stage by storm. Internationally acclaimed artists performing on the Danyi stage include Indonesian troubadour Ary Juliyant, South African guitarist Guy Buttery and the sensational folk duo Puuluup from Estonia.

Rabbi Shergill captivated the audience at the Danyi Stage (Photo Credit: Mohit Sharma 2022)

Attendees breathing in the serene views and soulful music at the Danyi Stage (Photo Credits: Shiv Ahuja 2016)

Pwlo (Moon) Stage will reverberate in the Ziro valley to the beats of Farhan Akhtar’s band Farhan Echoes, Arunachali indie pop sensation Taba Chake, popular rapper MC Altaf and returning international artists including the rock legend Lee Ranaldo and multi award winners Antikvariniai Kašpirovskio Dantys from Lithuania. Others include Australian punk rockers Mannequin Death Squad fresh off their UK tour, the inimitable Swedish act – The Boo Boo Bama Orchestra at the tail end of their summer tour, Indian music producer and commercial success Komorebi, and Chaar Diwaari who has been shaking up the Delhi underground scene, and many more.

Rock legend Lee Ranaldo performing at Pwlo Stage (Photo Credits: Shiv Ahuja 2013)

Introducing the Takvr Stage: A New Electronic Frontier

For its 10th edition, the Ziro Festival of Music introduces the Takvr Stage, an exciting addition that will showcase leading DJs and music producers. Curated by Ziro Festival veteran and India’s leading electronic artist Sapta aka Marti Bharath, Takvr stage will feature an exceptional lineup from across the globe. It includes a host of homegrown talents like Kissnuka aka Anushka Manchanda, Nagaland’s premier DJ and producer Ina, Deep Brown, Smokey Sound and Unnayana among others. International acts include the well-known Angata (Israel), Sebastian Fuchs (Germany) and Lithuanian producer Leon Somov who returns to Ziro this year. Prepare to dance the night away in this immersive electronic playground.

Indigo Children performing at the Pwlo Stage (Photo Credits: Shiv Ahuja 2014)

A Festival Beyond Music

Beyond the captivating performances, the Ziro Festival of Music will offer a truly holistic experience. Attendees can relish local cuisines, explore traditional arts and crafts, engage in community learning workshops and immerse themselves in the rich culture of the Apatani tribe. The There are many fun learning activities for kids and families including storytelling, painting and crafts workshops, yoga and meditation, dance & movement sessions, yoga and meditation. You can learn how to make and play an indigenous Apatani flute (elu) made from paddy straw. Also, don’t miss the unique community performance of Daminda – the traditional Apatani dance performed by over 800 ladies.

Apatani women performing Daminda (Photo Credits: Shiv Ahuja 2016)

Arunachal Pradesh’s folk fusion act Omak Komut Collective on the Pwlo Stage (Photo Credits: Shiv Ahuja 2018)

Shubha Das, storyteller and workshop facilitator, spinning an engaging session for students (Photo Credits: Mohit Sharma 2022)

Sustainability At Ziro

Imbibing the wisdom of the hosting Apatani tribe, the festival is designed around sustainable principles that the community has been practising for generations. One of those includes the use of repurposed bamboo, which is locally and abundantly grown, along with reusable oak and pine wood for the handcrafted structures. This is also combined with upcycled and reusable cloth buntings and bamboo light fixtures for decor. Every year, the local community and organisers work hand in hand to make the festival more sustainable. They work with government and private partners to introduce new eco-friendly initiatives, apart from continuing measures adopted in the previous years. Some best practices include setting up free water filling stations, procuring and connecting food stall owners with betel leaf serveware manufacturers, banning single-use plastic and organising waste collection drives.

The dining structure made with bamboo and lit with bamboo light fixtures made by architect Kollol Brahmadutta and local artisans (Photo Credits: Shiv Ahuja 2017)

Light installation built of locally sourced bamboo (Photo Credits: Shiv Ahuja 2019)

Every year, over 800 Apatani ladies in traditional attire perform the community dance Daminda (Photo Credits: Mohit Sharma 2022)

Join Us for a Landmark Celebration

As we celebrate a decade of cultural exchange, artistic expression, and sustainability, the 10th edition of the Ziro Festival promises to be an event of monumental significance. Whether you’re a music enthusiast, a culture aficionado, or someone seeking a unique and unforgettable experience, Ziro welcomes you with open arms. Keep coming back.

The festival is scheduled to take place in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh from 28th September – 1st October. Book your tickets, stay and travel on www.zirofestival.com

