Itanagar: The National Hydro Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) has announced that the construction of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric project, a 2000-megawatt undertaking situated on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary in Gerukamukh, has exceeded 90% completion.
In a recent statement, the NHPC stated that more than 90% of the total project work has already been accomplished. Following the monsoon season, the final work on the radial gates will be concluded, and electricity generation is set to commence by the end of the Financial Year 2023-24.
The NHPC initiated the construction work on this multi-crore project in January 2005, following the forest clearance received on October 12, 2004. Notably, the completion of the dam top level of EL210M in all blocks was regarded as a major achievement, as confirmed by the power giant’s statement.
However, the project faced a significant disruption due to local stakeholder protests and agitation, causing construction work to be halted from December 2011 until October 2019. Subsequently, after successfully resolving all legal matters with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), project construction recommenced on October 15, 2019, marking a pivotal moment for the initiative.
Progress is swiftly advancing towards the completion of the major components such as powerhouses, hydro-mechanical works, and more. The achievement of reaching the dam’s top level stands as a significant milestone in the Subansiri Lower project.
Upon its completion, the Subansiri Lower Project is anticipated to generate approximately 7,500 million units of power annually in a 90% dependable year, contributing substantially to the power and renewable energy sector.
On May 31, Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, RK Singh, reviewed the project’s progress. During the review, it was highlighted that the project had made substantial progress in dam concreting, with 14 blocks reaching the top level of 210 meters.
The remaining two blocks are scheduled to be completed by June 2023, signifying another significant stride towards the project’s successful conclusion.
