South Asian Youth Table Tennis championship begins in Arunachal

Itanagar: The South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship began here on Sunday with more than 100 players from six countries – Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka – participating in the tournament.
The championship will culminate on May 17 next.
Inaugurating the tournament, Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said it is an important moment in the history of sports in Arunachal Pradesh.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Table tennis is becoming increasingly popular in India. All our players are performing brilliantly in international competitions,” he said and wished success for all the players participating in the championship.
The minister, during the day, also visited Deepak Nabam Living Home, a place for orphans here, and donated to it an ambulance provided by a sports goods company.
Also read | Providing quality healthcare services is govt’s priority: Arunachal CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur CM rejects demand for separate administration in Kuki areas
- Territorial integrity of Manipur will be protected: CM Biren Singh
- Navies of India, Indonesia begin 6-day exercise
- Border Arunachal village gets 4G mobile connectivity
- Meghalaya: Phulbari forest team seizes illegal timber-laden vehicles
- Injury forces Assam’s Hima Das out of Fed Cup Athletics C’ships beginning today