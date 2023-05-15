South Asian Youth Table Tennis championship begins in Arunachal

Itanagar: The South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship began here on Sunday with more than 100 players from six countries – Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka – participating in the tournament.

The championship will culminate on May 17 next.

Inaugurating the tournament, Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said it is an important moment in the history of sports in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Table tennis is becoming increasingly popular in India. All our players are performing brilliantly in international competitions,” he said and wished success for all the players participating in the championship.

The minister, during the day, also visited Deepak Nabam Living Home, a place for orphans here, and donated to it an ambulance provided by a sports goods company.

