Itanagar: In a historic moment for Arunachal Pradesh’s film industry, Millo Sunka has become the first actor from the state to win the Best Leading Actress award at an international film festival.

Sunka, who hails from Hapoli in Lower Subansiri district, was honored with the award for her performance in the short film “Nocturnal Burger” at the prestigious Prisma Rome International Film Awards 2023.

“Nocturnal Burger” had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2023, the largest independent film festival in the United States. The film was also screened at the Aspen Film Festival 2023, an Oscar-qualifying film festival. Written and directed by Reema Maya, the film has already won multiple awards at several film festivals across the world.

At the Tiéte Film Festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, “Nocturnal Burger” won awards for Best Narrative Short Film, Best Director for a Narrative Short Film, Best Editing, Best Production Design, and the Bronze Tilapia Award for Social Awareness. It also won the award for Best “Social Change” at the Short Film Factory in Bucharest, Romania.

The film swept several awards at the Prisma Rome Independent Film Awards in March 2023, including Best Short Film, Best of the Fest, Best Director, Best Leading Actress for Millo Sunka, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound. It was also selected as an official selection for the USA Film Festival in April 2023 and The Norwegian Short Film Festival in June 2023.

Aside from her work in “Nocturnal Burger,” Sunka is also known in the Bollywood industry for her performances in “The Last Hour” (2021) and “Axone” (2019).

Her groundbreaking win at the international film festival is being celebrated by the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

