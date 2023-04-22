Guwahati: There was luck finally for researchers when they finally discovered a moth Piarosoma arunachalensis after surveys for many years.

Researchers from Titli Trust, National Centre for Biological Sciences and others have discovered a new moth from Tale Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh. The study was published in the Zootaxa journal.

The moth belonging to the genus Piarosoma was spotted during an insect biodiversity survey in Tale Wildlife Sanctuary (Tale WLS), central Arunachal Pradesh. “ We discovered a Piarosoma that differed from all the known members of the genus globally which we describe as a new (twelfth) species. This also represents the first record of Piarosoma from India” Sanjay Sondhi of Dehradun-based Titli Group told EastMojo.

The researchers conducted moth surveys over 28 days and nights in the Tale WLS, Lower Subansiri District, Arunachal Pradesh, from 17–24 September 2011, 17–23 April 2019, 21–23 May 2019, and 26 August to 6 September 2019. The locations surveyed were Forest Rest House and Range Office, Pange, Tale Valley, Inspection Bungalow, Pamluk, Suchusi and Ziro-Hapoli

The moths were surveyed using a mercury vapour bulb powered by a portable generator, and a white cloth screen. The moths were photographed on the cloth screen.

Piarosoma arunachalensis was not recorded at any other location in Arunachal Pradesh or elsewhere in NE India or in any other month apart from the type locality in Sept 2019. Both male individuals recorded at the moth screen between 00:30 and 01:30 hrs were attracted to a 160 W mercury vapour.

The moth is a Burnet moth and is largely day-flying. It belongs to the family Zygaenidae, which includes Forester and Burnet moths. Burnet and Forester moths are brightly coloured day-flying moths, often with clubbed antennae. Many species mimic butterflies and are distasteful to predators. He said little is known about the natural history and life cycle of this species.

Moths are highly diverse organisms and scientists estimate there are 160,000 moth species in the world and about 12,000 species in India. Their colours are either dazzling or so cryptic that easily camouflage with their surroundings.

This moth genus is diurnal in other parts of the range, although sometimes attracted to light at night (our specimens were collected at 00:30 and 01:30 hrs).

Researchers associated with the study said the new species has large hyaline patches on the wings and the absence of any white or yellow markings on the patagia and the abdominal segments.

Sondhi said the moth species came to the moth screen at Tale Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh. Its specific name, arunachalensis, is a tribute to the state with incredible biodiversity in India. An estimated 12,000 moth species are found in India.

“This, and other discoveries, from northeast India, are a reminder of how poorly studied this area is, and thoughtless developmental projects, such as hydro-electric dams, and palm oil plantations, are a threat to the state’s biodiversity. We need to follow a development model that balances the area’s incredible biodiversity and the needs of the local people,” he said.

