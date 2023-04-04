Arunachal landslide: No damage to NHPC dam, says official

Itanagar: A landslide that occurred in Arunachal Pradesh has not caused any damage to the main dam of the Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric project, a senior NHPC official said on Tuesday.

The 2000 MW Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project on the Subansiri river at Gerukamukh, bordering Assam, is being executed by National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC).

“No damage was caused to the main dam of the project, which is under construction, due to the landslide (on Monday)”, NHPC Executive Director of Lower Subansiri Hydro project, Vipin Gupta, said.

Circle officer of Dollungmukh, Dr Elizabeth Dupak, under whose jurisdiction, the power project falls, said that the landslide was not massive and there were no reports of casualties.

The landslide occurred about 200 metre upstream of the dam when a portion of a hill collapsed due to incessant rain, Gupta said.

The location is above the diversion tunnels, four of which we have already blocked and the remaining one will be done so within two months, the NHPC official said.

Diversion tunnels are temporary structures to divert the flow of the river.

The NHPC executive director added that work on the under-construction dam of the project was not hampered and going on in full swing.

“We have already completed 95 per cent work of the dam”, he said.

