Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra has appointed Lt. General (Retd) Shantanu Dayal as the new chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Dayal, the former deputy chief of Army Staff (capability development & sustenance) would be replacing Nipo Nabam who had resigned from the post in October last year over the paper leak scam.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Besides filling the vacant post of the chairman, the governor has also appointed three new individuals – Colonel (Retd) Koj Tari, Pradip Lingfa and Rosy Taba – as members of the APPSC.

All the appointments were made under Clause (1) of Article 316 of the Constitution of India, read with clause 4 of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Regulations 1988, an official press release said.

The APPSC comprises a chairman and 4 members as per the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Regulations, 1988 as amended from time to time.

An advertisement against the vacant posts was issued on November 21, 2022, following which the government received 18 applications for the post of chairman and for the post of members.

A high-level screening committee formed by the state government had in its meeting held on January 12, 2023, recommended a panel of names for consideration.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Over 30 lakh Indians went abroad in 2017-22 for higher education: Govt

Trending Stories









