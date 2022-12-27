Guwahati: For the first time in the Northeast, bookTouX is organising a very unique filmmaking competition as part of the bookTouX Film Festival.

The film festival will be organised annually.

The highlight of the bookTouX Film Festival is a one-week filmmaking challenge. Those who have registered for the filmmaking contest will have to make a film within a week’s time on a common theme, which will be given by bookTouX.

The film can be either fiction or non-fiction or animation. The length of the film must be between 5 to 10 minutes and can be in any of the languages spoken in the Northeast. The competition is pan-northeast and filmmakers from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura can take part.

The best film will get Rs 50,000. The best director, scriptwriter, and cinematographer will get Rs 20,000 each. Seven selected films will win Rs 5000 each. There’s a special Jury’s Choice Award also. All participants will be awarded a participation certificate. The jury members include noted filmmakers like Haobam Paban, Sonia Nepram among others.

The last date for registration for the bookTouX Film Festival is January 2nd. Registered participants will have to make the film from 3rd to 10th January. The registration fee is Rs 1,000. Winners will be announced on 18th January. Prizes will be distributed at the grand finale of the bookTouX Film Festival to be held in Imphal.

bookTouX is an OTT Platform from Manipur. It is developed by Ezanvel Solutions Private Limited. Cutting-edge technology is at the core of Ezanvel Solutions Private Limited.

bookTouX is Ezanvel Solution’s unique product where the intersection of entertainment with high-end technology is made possible. bookTouX brings the best of Manipur’s unique performing arts on a scale never seen before. Taking ahead this intersection of artistic creativity and technology, bookTouX has launched its first chapter of bookTouX Film Festival.

This Film Festival is an endeavor by bookTouX to nurture and provide a platform to the upcoming filmmakers from the Northeast. Detailed information is available at https://booktoux.com/btxfest/

