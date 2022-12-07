Guwahati: In much good news and surprise for orchid lovers, a new orchid species found in Arunachal Pradesh has bloomed after four years of its sighting.
Researchers from the Regional Orchid Germplasm Conservation and Propagation Centre in Tinsukia and the Botanical Survey of India in Itanagar have discovered the new orchid species – identified as Schoenorchis mishmensis – named after the Mishmi Hills of Arunachal Pradesh, where it was found. In India, the genus Schoenorchis has seven species.
In their paper published in the Phytotaxa journal, researchers Khyanjeet Gogoi, Pranab Mega and Krishna Chowlu note a total of 650 orchid species in ‘Orchid Paradise’ Arunachal Pradesh, which is nearly half of the orchid species found across rest of India.
Khyanjeet Gogoi of the Regional Orchid Germplasm Conservation and Propagation Centre in Tinsukia collected an unidentified orchid belonging to Schoenorchis genus in “vegetative condition” while on a tour to Mishmi Hills in 2019.
The orchid is found on tree trunks at 900 metres in tropical mixed evergreen forests of Mishmi Hills in Lower Dibang Valley district, the richest bio-geographical province of the Himalayan zone that falls under one of the mega biodiversity hotspots of the world.
The plant was cultivated at the Regional Orchid Germplasm Conservation and Propagation Centre in Tinsukia and kept under observation.
It started flowering in 2022, when scrutiny of the available literature revealed it to be distinct from other known species of the genus to be described as a species new to science.
“The species was collected from Mishmi Hills in 2019; we observed it over the last four years and now it flowered. It is the most exciting feature that this species has bloomed after 4 years,” Krishna Chowlu, a scientist at the Botanical Survey of India told EastMojo.
Chowlu said it would take a study of at least 10-15 years to find out the reason for the species to bloom after 4 years. Orchids generally flower in one year’s time.
While this species is morphologically similar to Schoenorchis brevirachis and S. micrantha, it differs in the size and shape of plant, has a long zig-zag stem, terete leaves, densely placed flowers, very short inflorescence and lip, V-shaped callus, mid channel on surface of mid lobe and raised subglobose callus on the disc, almost covering the spur.
The species can be classified as Critically Endangered based on its small population, the researchers have noted.
There is a single population of Schoenorchis mishmensis from Mishmi Hills containing 20 individuals occurring in an area of 4 sq kms. No anthropogenic activity was observed in the area barring trampling of the plants by wild animals.
The Mishmi Hill is located in the Eastern region of Arunachal Pradesh and some part of the area in Lower Dibang Valley (281.5 sq.km) is protected under Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary.
The northern and eastern portions of Mishmi Hills share their boundaries with China. The hill range lies to the north of the Assam Valley.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
This complex hill system of varying elevations receives heavy rainfall, which can be as much as 4,500-5,000mm annually in the foothill areas. The diversity of topographical and climatic conditions has favoured the growth of luxuriant forests home to myriad plant and animal forms.
Over 6,000 plant species, 100 species of mammals, 680 species of birds, 500 species of orchids, 50 species of Rhododendron and a large number of butterflies, and insects can be found in these forests.
Such a unique occurrence of lifeforms can be attributed to the location, which is at the junction of the Paleoarctic, Indo-Chinese, and Indo-Malayan bio-geographic regions. The vegetation is classified into tropical evergreen, tropical semi-evergreen, sub-tropical broad leaved, sub-tropical pine, temperate broad leaved, temperate conifer, sub-alpine woody shrub, alpine meadow, degraded, bamboo, and grasslands.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agenda. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Also read | Egam Basar: Arunachal scientist on a mission to revive dying water bodies
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Ingenious Assam fest seeks to blend tea industry with folk culture
- FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals: Fixtures and schedule
- Arunachal: 4 years on, new orchid species from Mishmi Hills blooms
- Active Covid cases in country dip to 4,255
- Paresh Rawal summoned by Kolkata Police over ‘cook fish for Bengalis’ remarks
- India will give direction to world in ‘Amrit Kaal’: Modi in RS