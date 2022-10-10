Arunachal Pradesh: 3F Oil Palm Pvt. Ltd, a leading oil palm company in India, kicked off its investment in the northeast with the bhumi puja for an integrated oil palm factory in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

The ceremony took place at the factory site at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley.

The event was attended by senior officials from the Arunachal Pradesh government. Agriculture minister Tage Taki attended the event as chief guest.

The company had already acquired 120 acres of land for the project in February. All necessary approvals and statutory clearances pertaining to the land have been obtained.

The integrated oil palm project will consist of a state-of-the-art Oil palm factory (Palm Oil Processing and Refining plant), a zero discharge effluent plant, a power plant based on palm waste, and other buildings and godowns for support functions.

This addition of this factory will supplement the existing company operations that include nursery operations, area expansion/ crop maintenance, FFB harvesting and collection, and other ancillary farmer services.

The factory is set to be developed in two phases and phase 1 is expected to be commissioned by September 2023. Phase 1 of the project is expected to generate local employment of over 300 people.

3F Oil Palm Pvt Ltd is a front runner and pioneer in the Oil Palm Development program in Arunachal Pradesh with a total Oil Palm Area underplanting of around 2,000 hectares that is spread across a farmer base of 500 farmers.

All the area under oil palm is linked to satellite technology with 100% traceability. The company is the first in the state to import high-quality hybrid variety imported seedlings from various countries for the benefit of the farmers.

The company is also the first to be allotted a fertilizer distribution license for a timely and cost-effective supply of fertilizers to the farmers. Both of these initiatives are expected to significantly increase farmer yields and promote ease of planting. With all of these firsts and the additional traction created by the oil palm factory, the company is expected to add 5,000 hectare per year over the next 5 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Goenka, CEO and MD of 3F Oil Palm Limited, said, “We are very delighted and excited about our upcoming integrated Oil Palm factory in Arunachal Pradesh. Since the plantations are at a nascent stage, our factory will be running at extremely low capacity utilization. The primary reason for expediting this investment is to build farmer confidence so that they are encouraged to take up up Oil Palm cultivation at a large scale. Due to the proactive leadership of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the newly formulated NMEO (OP) policy, we believe that the state can be at the forefront of the Honorable Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbharta in Edible Oils.”

3F Oil Palm has a strong presence with factories and contract plantations in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat and has a very strong growth plan for the Northeastern region – Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

3F Oil Palm remains highly committed to the oil palm development project, and they are actively working towards the aim of self-reliance in edible oil in India.

The company has been a pioneer and trendsetter in converting high-quality hybrid variety seed sprout to healthy dispatchable saplings to the farmer via their Nursery Operations. They have constantly been innovating by entering into several tie-ups with international seed sprout suppliers and R & D houses.

