India has multiple opportunities for its economic potential, yet the government of India has implicitly put some of the projects under the freezing zone. There are economic, social and political hurdles for such projects, but one can bring justice to the region by developing and realising economic prosperity. One such project which can transform the region into a prosperous and economic viable is the Tawang- Bhutan road via Lumla. The Tashigang in Bhutan and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh are two regions with multiple areas to explore in terms of trade, transport, tourism, and social and cultural aspects.

Bhutan and India share zeitgeist relations after the independence and their relations have been tested through time. India and Bhutan are traditionally close allies as both countries share a special relationship based on culture and mutual interest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose Bhutan as his first foreign destination, placing regional cooperation before global co- operation.

The growing Asian giant China has long been in contest with border conflict with its Asian neighbour. India feared Chinese ambitions do not contend with its rise and counter-hegemony to U.S world order but the security dynamics of the south-Asian neighbour which India considers to be ‘sacrosanct’ for its geo-political needs. The current territorial dispute between Bhutan and China is not just a boundary disagreement but it is the result of an all-out Chinese plan to control Asia through vassal states under the Chinese dream as well as the belt and road initiative started in May 2017 by president Xi-Jinping.

Recently, China has brought a new land dispute regarding the Sakteng wildlife sanctuary (Tashigang district) lying in the eastern sector of the India-Bhutan border. China has refused any grant being sanctioned by the global environment facility (GEF) to this sanctuary. Since Sakteng is very close to the Tawang district of the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, therefore any Chinese claim over Sakteng is linked to its claim over Tawang and the whole of Arunachal Pradesh, which it considers as south –Tibet. The Chinese claim over Sakteng is believed to counter India’s plan to construct a road from Guwahati to Tawang via the Tashigang district.

The road that proposes to connect Tashigang in Bhutan falls under the Lumla division of Tawang. The Sakteng wildlife sanctuary in the Tashigang district is believed to be the home of mythical creatures called ‘yeti’ or ‘Migoi’ in Bhutanese. The area is also home to Brokpas- a semi-nomadic population which migrated from Tibet in the 14th century. The pristine and rich culture of Bhutan and Tawang attracts tourists from outside countries, Tourists around the world visit these two places for vacations, pilgrims and scholarly work. If these two regions get connected it will be feasible for the mobility of the people.

The opening of the Tawang-Tashigang road is crucial for both the region, as the Tawang region is located on difficult terrains, people find it difficult to reach there, especially in the rainy season and winters. The roads are covered with landslides and snow, constructing an alternate road from Tashigang will help the people to move without hindrance.

The distance from Tawang to Guwahati via Tashigang is only 395 km compared to the normal existing route, which is about 550km and thus a distance of 155km will be reduced. The road will bring economic opportunities to the people and create jobs as stated by the people of the Lumla division. The supply of horticulture products from Tawang to Bhutan will help to grow the agro-industry of Arunachal Pradesh similarly Bhutan can do the same. The region of Lumla and Bongleng cultivate potatoes, beans, chilly and soybean which can be sold to Bhutan similarly Bhutan can also sell their agro-product. The opening of roads will also help in the booming tourism industry on both sides, as people come from both regions for religious and holiday purposes. From security perception this road can also play an ace for both India and Bhutan, the road will enable India to deploy troops faster to respond to any military moves by China, not only across Tawang but also towards the eastern region of Bhutan.

T.N Kaul in his book ‘diplomacy in peace and war’ has beautifully analysed the Indo-Bhutan relations within the border context of India’s policy towards its small neighbour. Kaul sternly argues that India should not act as a big brother of small countries because these small countries are sensitive, even touchy on small things, proud and easily hurt therefore we must respect their sensibilities, honour their national aspirations and win their trust and confidence. The road connectivity between Tashigang and Tawang should be parsimonious for both sides of the region rather than benefiting only the people of India as there are reports that Bhutanese were discontent about the projects which were funded by India serving only India’s interest. Any such policy where both nations confluence in an act of cooperation for better projects has to benefit the people of both regions.

The author is an M.phil student at the Department of international relations, Sikkim University

