Arunachal: Pollution control board prohibits garbage dumping in Kameng River

Seppa: The Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB) has served a notice to the East Kameng deputy commissioner asking the district authority to ensure better waste management of solid wastes dumped into the Kameng River.

This followed a complaint filed by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR).

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The pollution board directed the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) to immediately stop dumping solid wastes into the Kameng River, stating that solid wastes have to be managed as per provisions laid down in the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016.

APSPCB member-secretary, Tapek Riba warned that “necessary action will be initiated against the defaulter department as per relevant rules if it fails to follow the direction”.

The board also banned throwing, burning or burying solid waste on the streets, open public spaces or in the drain, or water bodies.

“The solid wastes must be scientifically disposed of constituting various processes like segregation, collection and treatment and disposal in an environmentally sound manner,” Riba said in the notice.

Further, the member-secretary directed the DC to submit an action taken report within a week.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Welcoming the development, the YMCR thanked the pollution board for prompt action in the matter and at the same time urged it to follow up sincerely.

Informing that the public in Seppa have resorted to burning their garbage in the open, public places and even at the entrance of the DC bungalow due to reasons best known to the district administration, the YMCR urged the DC to expedite the construction of a material recycling facility and save the town from further pollution.

Also Read | The many exciting prospects of the Tashigang-Tawang road

Trending Stories









