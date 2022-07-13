Naharlagun: The police here have managed to solve an almost seven-month-old theft case.

Some unknown miscreants had entered the house of one Kisnaram Jat at A-Sector in Naharlagun on December 22 last year and stolen ₹6.20 lakh kept in an almirah.

A case was accordingly registered at the Naharlagun police station under Section 380 of the IPC and entrusted to sub-inspector Sushant Jha for investigation.

After the examination of CCTV footage and analysis of DUMP data, the accused was identified as Toi Tamang and the stolen money was traced to his account at the Naharlagun branch of the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank.

The money was frozen but the accused managed to flee to Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The efforts to track the accused involved the surveillance of social media platforms. The police team led by sub-inspector Jha and supervised by the Naharlagun SDPO Dekio Gumja and OC Kiksi Yangfo made the accused return to Naharlagun through honey-trapping.

He was arrested on July 10 and ₹5 lakh out of the total amount stolen was retrieved from his bank account and handed over to the complainant, whose daughter is to be married next week.

