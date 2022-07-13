Itanagar: Hundreds of people from all walks of life on Tuesday staged a protest at Aalo, the headquarters of West Siang district, demanding immediate construction of the national highway stretch between Bam in West Siang and Likabali in Lower Siang district.

A rally was also organized by the Aalo Township Public Welfare Development Society (ATPWDS) on the day that saw the support of various organizations.

The said stretch of the highway, which also serves as the lifeline for 6 districts including West Siang, was sanctioned for construction 10 years ago.

The current condition of the road means that residents of six districts are left affected by it, especially during the monsoon period.

The ATPWDS demanded that the government must begin work on improving the road within 30 days.

It also asked the state government to entrust a ‘top-level technical agency’ to verify the quality works of the Packages I, II and III.

The society has demanded that the government complete the 100-km stretch of the road by March next year, failing which it has threatened to continue its protest in the state capital.

According to reports, the current construction status of the various packages are: Package I – Chainage 12-33 km, contractor – JKM-KCL (JV), physical progress 100 percent, Package II – chainage 33-65.810 km, contractor – MVV Satyanavayana, physical progress 36.05 percent and Package III – chainage 65.10-99 km, contractor Saw-Sivam (JV), physical progress 92.90 percent.

Similar rallies were also conducted in Basar and Likabali in the Leparada Lower Siang districts, respectively.

