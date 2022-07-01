As a part of its ongoing intervention in improving Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, the Changlang District Administration, in collaboration with India Foundation for Education Transformation (IFET) successfully trained more than 80 government teachers from 30 government and government upper primary schools from Diyun circle.

The Teacher Capacity Building Training Program, which covered key training components: Classroom Management, Foundational Literacy, Foundational Numeracy and Pedagogy Program was held from June 27 to July 1, 2022, here at the Community Hall, Circuit House, Diyun.

The 5-day program concluded with the valedictory-cum-felicitation of 30 district toppers from various government and private schools of Diyun and Bordumsa Circles.

All teachers who completed the training program were presented with certificates from the Changlang District Administration.

Thirty students who topped from the District received Mobile-Tablets from Bjyu‘s inbuilt with their free licenses worth more than Rs. 40,000.

The 5-day program witnessed the presence of Sunny K Singh (IAS), Changlang District; S Roy, EAC, Diyun; KK Longkho, BRCC, Diyun; Mukesh Deori, ZPM, Diyun and other distinguished community members from the local communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunny K Singh, DC, Changlang, emphasised the urgent need of improving the low learning levels of students in Changlang District and for which he vowed to take all steps necessary to improve the statistics as per low learning levels data concerned.

Giving a patient hearing to the feedback shared by the government teachers, Mr Sunny Singh, while acknowledging the acute problem of shortage of teachers in Diyun and Bordumsa Circles, said that, it is a perennial problem across not only in Arunachal Pradesh alone but also in other states of India, which is why teachers need to go the extra mile to remain invested in their students through ways and means beyond classroom teaching alone.

