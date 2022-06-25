Naharlagun: Police on Friday arrested a 35-year-old woman and seized around 526 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 52 lakh from a concealed storage of her house in the Kankarnallah area near here.

This is the biggest-ever drug bust in the state’s history.

Capital superintendent of police Jimmy Chiram on Saturday said that based on a tip-off regarding a husband-wife duo supplying narcotics in large quantities in the Itanagar Capital Region, a special team of the capital police was constituted to develop information and cause the arrest of the said supplier.

The team consisted of Naharlagun SDPO Dekio Gumja, Naharlagun police station officer-in-charge inspector Khiksi Yangfo, sub-inspector S S Jha and constables Kanto Samyor and Sandeep Yadav.

“A technical and human surveillance was accordingly put in place to identify the couple while the team also collected information from its sources and later managed to round up the address of the suspected peddlers,” the SP said.

A raid was then carried out at the house of one Tadar Chada at Gollonallah in Kankarnallah at around 6 pm on Friday.

“During the raid, the police team came across hidden storage which had 31 bags containing suspected cannabis weighing a total of 525.97 kilograms. Cash amounting to Rs 50,000, one Indian-made pistol of .32 calibre and an SUV suspected to be the proceeds of the drug trade were also seized,” Chiram said, while adding that the current market value of the seized cannabis (ganja) is around Rs 52 lakh.

The police also arrested one Tadar Kampung (35) and a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered against her.

The SP said Tadar Chada, Kampung’s husband was not present in the house during the raid and “it seems that he is absconding.”

Kampung is evasive and uncooperative but it is suspected that she had procured the marijuana from Sagalee, Mengio and Kalaktang and stored it in the hidden godown from where she used to supply it to the retailers and wholesalers. Efforts are on to establish the source of drugs and to identify and arrest all the peddlers and buyers associated with the duo, the SP said.

