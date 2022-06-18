Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh’s 17-year-old football prodigy Gyamar Nikum has been called by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the India U-20 training camp, which will held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from June 23.

The national training camp is being held in preparation and selection of players for the 2022 SAFF U-20 Championship scheduled for July 25 to August 05 and also the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers, which will be held in Iraq in September.

Nikum’s selection for the camp comes after a blazing performance in his debut season with Rajasthan United Football Club (RUFC) in the Hero Indian Super League.

A native of Takey village in Arunachal’s Kurung Kumey district, the youngster had left a lasting impression after he featured in 11 of Rajasthan United’s 14 games this season.

Speaking to EastMojo about his selection, Nikum said he is super excited about the camp. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me. I have been told that around 50 footballers from across the country would be taking part in the trials, of which 35 would be eventually selected for the Indian team. So I will try to give my best and make my team and state proud,” Nikum said.

Touted as one of the “brightest jewels” of RUFC, Nikum had scripted history last year by becoming one of the youngest players in the country to feature in the Hero I-League Qualifiers.

