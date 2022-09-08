NORTHEAST YOUNG HEROES AWARD

The Northeast Young Heroes Award aims to celebrate all those heroes who have made an impact on our lives. The First Edition of the Award was held in 2020, digitally. A total of 150+ nominations came for 10 different fields which include healthcare, administration, tourism, etc. The jury shortlisted 50 of them and the voting lines were open from December 10 to December 18. This year the North East Young heroes Award will be a part of the YLC Conclave.

Our esteemed Jury members will nominate the Young Heroes who have done commendable work in their respective fields. Click here to know more about the criteria for nomination.

Public voting lines open from the 18th of September till the 1st of October. The voting will be done on the EastMojo.com website and Facebook page.