About North East Leaders Connect
The North East Leaders Connect (NELC) is a dynamic community and network of like-minded leaders and achievers from North-East India. The members include policymakers, business innovators, journalists, social entrepreneurs, educators, healthcare experts, sports personalities, development practitioners, and more.
About the concave
YLC Conclave was organized to come up with key actionable steps required to inform and sensitize the population from the rest of India regarding the North-East and create a positive outlook about the region that looks beyond media reports of conflict to the untapped potential that the region holds in terms of cultural heritage, natural resources, and human capital. Click here to read more.
We are pleased to announce the 8th edition of the YLC Conclave. The Eighth Edition of the YLC Conclave will be held at Imphal on the 7th and 8th of October 2022. The theme this year is ‘Northeast India 2030: Towards India’s Innovative and Sustainable Growth’.
NORTHEAST YOUNG HEROES AWARD
The Northeast Young Heroes Award aims to celebrate all those heroes who have made an impact on our lives. The First Edition of the Award was held in 2020, digitally. A total of 150+ nominations came for 10 different fields which include healthcare, administration, tourism, etc. The jury shortlisted 50 of them and the voting lines were open from December 10 to December 18. This year the North East Young heroes Award will be a part of the YLC Conclave.
Our esteemed Jury members will nominate the Young Heroes who have done commendable work in their respective fields. Click here to know more about the criteria for nomination.
Public voting lines open from the 18th of September till the 1st of October. The voting will be done on the EastMojo.com website and Facebook page.