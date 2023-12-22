In the days leading up to Christmas, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has issued a forceful statement condemning the traditional practice of utilising reindeer to pull Santa’s sleigh. PETA, an organisation consistently advocating against the exploitation of animals for entertainment, asserted that Santa’s reindeer are subjected to exploitation for human amusement.

“Reindeer shouldn’t be anyone’s ride—not even Santa’s,” declared the animal rights group in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), strategically timed during the holiday season.

A user, expressing a contrasting viewpoint, remarked, “If Santa was real and his reindeer did indeed fly, those reindeer would be trained to pull the sleigh. Animals are trained to do certain tasks. Animals love doing tasks for reward and Santa, being the kindest man on Earth, would reward/treat them as the best animals on Earth.”

In response, PETA emphasised its stance, stating, “Animals are not ours to use in any way. Reindeer deserve to live peacefully in their natural habitat, free from human interference.”

The association between reindeer and Santa Claus has endured for centuries, playing a vital role in Christmas celebrations.

