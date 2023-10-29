RIP Matthew Perry: Twitter users share best 'Chandler' moments

Guwahati: American actor Matthew Perry, famed for his role as Chandler Bing on popular television show ‘Friends,’ has passed away at 54. His death was confirmed by law enforcement, with reports indicating he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, and no foul play is suspected.

Recently, on social media platform X, Perry had urged people to avoid stigmas.

Let's make stigmas a stigma. -I'm Mattman #mentalhealth — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) October 25, 2023

Perry’s career encompassed a range of TV shows, but his breakout was on ‘Friends’ in 1994. He received accolades, including an Emmy nomination in 2002 and a Screen Actors Guild Award in 1996 as part of the show’s ensemble.

We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans. pic.twitter.com/Xv6HkpSEBl — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) October 29, 2023

Apart from ‘Friends,’ he had notable roles in ‘Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,’ ‘The Odd Couple,’ and several feature films. In 2021, he reunited with his ‘Friends’ co-stars for a special.

On X (previously Twitter), Perry’s friends, followers and fans mourn his passing, celebrating his iconic portrayal of Chandler Bing.

A great video showing the evolution of Matthew Perry over the years. Rest in Peace. Chandler character in friends was one of the most iconic characters in TV. pic.twitter.com/JHcLmQhIoE — Blue Bay Network (@BlueBayNetwork) October 29, 2023

A fan of Perry said that “instead of thinking about how Matthew Perry passed away alone, let’s think of it like this scene, with Chandler Bing’s iconic last line of Friends.”

Instead of thinking about how Matthew Perry passed away alone, let’s think of it like this scene, with Chandler Bing’s iconic last line of Friends.



He was happy & he’d had some time for coffee and a catch up with his friends before he had to leave them💔#friends #matthewperry pic.twitter.com/IkWtEit1lA — 𝐊𝐀𝐓𝐄 🌺 (@KatieMcElhoney) October 29, 2023

Chandler Bing, portrayed by Matthew Perry in ‘Friends,’ is known for his sarcasm, humour as a defense mechanism.

A compilation of Chandler Bing Jokes, Matthew Perry was truly the best part of Friends may he rest in paradise 🙏💔pic.twitter.com/mPVupiwQvI — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) October 29, 2023

Perry is best known for his portrayal of Chandler, and showing the character’s growth, making him a beloved and iconic sitcom character.

Here’s another clip shared by a Chandler fan, showing moments where Matthew Perry aced as ‘Chandler Bing’.

Another fan recalled how the character of Chandler from ‘Friends’ had a positive impact on his life.

Chandler Bing taught me the real meaning of true friendship. 🫂#MathewPerry pic.twitter.com/8NMZb0bo6a — Nikhil Gupta (@Nikhilgupta1104) October 29, 2023

Some of his nostalgic fans also mentioned how Perry’s death reminds one of the ‘good old days’.

One day, there’ll be news on Internet about the last of Friends’ character leaving this world. You’ll sit in your chair, shed a tear, and think of the the good old days.



Your kids will never know what these 6 characters meant to the previous generations.



RIP Chandler Bing pic.twitter.com/INGnA5GIDX — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 29, 2023

In 2022, Perry published a memoir titled ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,’ shedding light on his struggles with addiction.

