RIP Matthew Perry: Twitter users share best 'Chandler' moments

Guwahati: American actor Matthew Perry, famed for his role as Chandler Bing on popular television show ‘Friends,’ has passed away at 54. His death was confirmed by law enforcement, with reports indicating he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, and no foul play is suspected.
Recently, on social media platform X, Perry had urged people to avoid stigmas.
Perry’s career encompassed a range of TV shows, but his breakout was on ‘Friends’ in 1994. He received accolades, including an Emmy nomination in 2002 and a Screen Actors Guild Award in 1996 as part of the show’s ensemble.
Apart from ‘Friends,’ he had notable roles in ‘Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,’ ‘The Odd Couple,’ and several feature films. In 2021, he reunited with his ‘Friends’ co-stars for a special.
On X (previously Twitter), Perry’s friends, followers and fans mourn his passing, celebrating his iconic portrayal of Chandler Bing.
A fan of Perry said that “instead of thinking about how Matthew Perry passed away alone, let’s think of it like this scene, with Chandler Bing’s iconic last line of Friends.”
Chandler Bing, portrayed by Matthew Perry in ‘Friends,’ is known for his sarcasm, humour as a defense mechanism.
Perry is best known for his portrayal of Chandler, and showing the character’s growth, making him a beloved and iconic sitcom character.
Here’s another clip shared by a Chandler fan, showing moments where Matthew Perry aced as ‘Chandler Bing’.
Another fan recalled how the character of Chandler from ‘Friends’ had a positive impact on his life.
Some of his nostalgic fans also mentioned how Perry’s death reminds one of the ‘good old days’.
In 2022, Perry published a memoir titled ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,’ shedding light on his struggles with addiction.
