Hamas leader urges Muslims to 'show anger', express solidarity with Palestine

As per reports, Hamas leader Khalid Mashal has delivered a speech urging his Muslim supporters around the world to express their anger and solidarity on Friday, what he termed “the Friday of Al-Aqsa flood”.
On social media platform X, a tweet has surfaced according to which Mashal also appealed for financial support from Muslims globally, describing it as “financial jihad”. He requested followers of Islam to contribute funds to assist the Gaza fighters in their efforts to rebuild and recover from the destruction caused by recent conflicts.
Additionally, Mashal urged political leaders and nations to exert pressure to halt Israel’s military operations in Gaza, seeking a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing crisis.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Mashal’s speech urged people to undertake a personal form of “Jihad by their souls”. He encouraged Muslims, especially those residing in countries neighbouring Israel, such as Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt, to engage in physical resistance. He advocated for individuals to make their way to the borders and attempt to enter, each in their own way, marking a shift from theoretical to on-the-ground action.
In his closing words, Mashal emphasised the importance of sacrifice, calling for the contribution of “blood and souls” in the struggle for Palestine.
Also Read | How do we address the needs of young people struggling with mental health problems?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Hamas leader urges Muslims to ‘show anger’, express solidarity with Palestine
- Study reveals India could gain US$27 billion annually by preventing avoidable sight loss
- Meghalaya prepares for earthquakes, conducts state level mock drill
- Manipur bans sharing of violent content on social media
- Mizoram: Student body objects to MLA candidates with non-local spouses
- Tripura Cong leader thrashed for refusing Rs 5 lakh Puja fee