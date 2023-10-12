Hamas leader urges Muslims to 'show anger', express solidarity with Palestine

As per reports, Hamas leader Khalid Mashal has delivered a speech urging his Muslim supporters around the world to express their anger and solidarity on Friday, what he termed “the Friday of Al-Aqsa flood”.

On social media platform X, a tweet has surfaced according to which Mashal also appealed for financial support from Muslims globally, describing it as “financial jihad”. He requested followers of Islam to contribute funds to assist the Gaza fighters in their efforts to rebuild and recover from the destruction caused by recent conflicts.

Khalid Mashal the leader and founding member of Hamas gave a speech today asking Muslims all around the world to do the following:⁰⁰1. To show anger, especially next Friday, in Muslim countries and Also among Muslim diaspora around the world; he called it “the Friday of Al-Aqsa… pic.twitter.com/koJ42DRFMy — Brother Rachid الأخ رشيد (@BrotherRasheed) October 11, 2023

Additionally, Mashal urged political leaders and nations to exert pressure to halt Israel’s military operations in Gaza, seeking a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing crisis.

Mashal’s speech urged people to undertake a personal form of “Jihad by their souls”. He encouraged Muslims, especially those residing in countries neighbouring Israel, such as Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt, to engage in physical resistance. He advocated for individuals to make their way to the borders and attempt to enter, each in their own way, marking a shift from theoretical to on-the-ground action.

In his closing words, Mashal emphasised the importance of sacrifice, calling for the contribution of “blood and souls” in the struggle for Palestine.

