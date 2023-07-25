Johannesburg: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has met top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and discussed bilateral ties with him.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Friends of BRICS meeting here in South Africa.
The meeting came days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Wang, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, and discussed outstanding issues relating to peace and tranquillity in border areas.
India has been locked in a military standoff with China for more than three years, with Jaishankar describing it to be the most complex challenge in his long diplomatic career.
India has maintained that the bilateral relationship cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border area.
During the meeting with Doval, Wang said the two sides should enhance strategic mutual trust, focus on consensus and cooperation, overcome obstacles and bring bilateral relations back on track of sound and stable development as soon as possible, China’s state-run news agency Xinhua reported.
Wang stressed that China will never seek hegemony, and stands ready to work with developing countries, including India, to support multilateralism and the democratisation of international relations, and promote the more just and equitable development of international order.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Earlier on Monday, Doval called for collective efforts to deal with challenges emanating from cybersecurity at the Friends of BRICS meeting.
The NSA also held several bilaterals with his counterparts from and Friends of BRICS countries.
South Africa is hosting the BRICS Summit next month.
BRICS is a grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Also Read | India no longer lumbering around at relatively slow pace: EAM Jaishankar
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband; mobile internet remains suspended
- Demand for Frontier Nagaland: Tripartite talks to begin soon
- NSA Doval meets top Chinese diplomat in Johannesburg, discusses bilateral ties
- Assam: Suspected thief lynched by mob in Goalpara
- United we stand: How Mizoram ‘shut down’ to show solidarity with Manipur
- IIT Guwahati implementing NEP in phases: Official