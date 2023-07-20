People with bipolar disorder likelier to die from suicide, accidents or violence: Study

New Delhi: People having bipolar disorder are 6 times more likely to die prematurely from external causes such as accidents, violence, and suicide than those not having the condition, according to new research published in BMJ Mental Health.
They are also twice as likely to die from physical illnesses such as heart and/or respiratory diseases, or cancer, with alcohol contributing majorly towards it, the Finnish population-based study found.
People with bipolar disorder are known to face a heightened risk of premature death, However, the drivers behind this, especially the role of physical illnesses, were unclear, which this study aimed to understand, researchers from Niuvanniemi Hospital, Finland, and other institutes from Sweden and the UK said.
They tracked 47,018 people with bipolar disorder, with an average age of 38 years at the start of the monitoring period (2004-2018). Their data was picked from nationwide medical and social insurance registers. More than half of those identified (57 per cent) were women.
Overall, 3,300 (7 per cent) died over the monitoring period compared with 141,536 deaths in the general population excluding people having the condition, the researchers found and calculated the heightened risk of death to be 6 times due to external causes and 2 times from physical illnesses. Average age at death was 50 years and nearly two-thirds of the deaths were in men.
61 per cent of the 3,300 deaths (2027) were physically caused and 39 per cent (1273) were externally caused.
Of the physically caused deaths, alcohol was found to cause the most at 29 per cent, or 595 deaths. Of these, liver disease accounted for nearly half, followed by accidental alcohol poisoning and alcohol dependence.
Remaining physically caused deaths were found to be caused by heart disease and stroke (27 per cent), cancer (22 per cent), respiratory disease (4 per cent), diabetes (2 per cent) and other causes (15-16 per cent).
Of the externally caused deaths, suicide caused the most (58 per cent). Of these, nearly half were caused by overdose of prescribed mental health medications, including those used for treating bipolar disorder.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“A balanced consideration between therapeutic response, potential serious long term somatic (physical) side effects of different medicines, and risk of cause-specific premature mortality is needed, especially in younger persons,” the authors wrote in their paper.
“Targeting preventive interventions for substance abuse will likely reduce the mortality gap both due to external causes and somatic causes. Suicide prevention remains a priority, and better awareness of the risk of overdose and other poisonings is warranted,” they said.
Also Read | Hearing aids may lower cognitive decline in older adults with dementia risk: Lancet study
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Ukraine war: Crimean bridge attack is another blow to Putin’s strongman image
- People with bipolar disorder likelier to die from suicide, accidents or violence: Study
- Penalties, passes, and a touch of politics: the Women’s World Cup is about to kick off
- Bangladesh to launch 3 major infra projects with Indian aid in Sept
- India supports UN’s efforts in continuing Black Sea Grain Initiative: Amb Kamboj
- Will win bigger mandate in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: NDA resolution