More optimistic about India now than 'in a long time': World Bank chief Ajay Banga

Gandhinagar: World Bank president Ajay Banga on Monday said amid global challenges, he is more optimistic about India and its economy now than he has been “in a long time”.
Talking to the media on the sidelines of the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting here, the first-ever Indian-American to head the top global financial institution said the world economy is in a difficult place.
Banga (63) showered praises on India for its digital infrastructure, saying he is a “big fan” of such initiatives taken by the world’s fifth largest economy. “I am more optimistic about India, as a whole, economically, than I have been for a long time. The fact is that the world economy is in a difficult place. It has outperformed what everybody thought. But it does not mean that it won’t be more challenging.
The IMF forecast, the World Bank forecast are that the world will get a little challenging over the next year or so,” he said at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, where the G20 meeting is being held.
As per government data released in May 2023, India’s GDP growth beat all expectations with a 6.1 per cent expansion in the March quarter of the last fiscal that helped push the annual growth rate (in FY23) to 7.2 per cent.
“I said in the speech this morning (at G20 meet) that the forecast is not equal to destiny, we can change destiny. And that’s what you should think about,’ said Banga when asked about his views on the Indian economy.
Praising India for the steps taken in recent times to build digital infrastructure, he said applications which were built around that framework are making people’s lives easier today.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Banga, who took over as president of the Washington-headquartered development lender in early June, noted that digitisation has allowed citizens to easily access multiple services online.
“You can’t just do digitisation of lending without digitising the infrastructure. What India has done over the last 15-20 years, it is digitising the infrastructure. That is enabling all the terrific applications to be built, which make it easier for people to access services online. So, I am a big fan of that,” he said.
Also Read | 13.5 cr Indians moved out of poverty in 5 years: Niti Aayog report
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Names of over 6,000 Bru voters deleted from Mizoram’s voters list
- Meghalaya: Power cuts reduced to 2 hours in Shillong, Jowai and Tura
- Arunachal Cabinet decides to grant special remission to prisoners
- Monsoon affects joy ride train services on Darjeeling Himalayan Railway
- Nagaland govt schools track teachers’ attendance using AI: Advisor
- EC to issue air time vouchers online for campaign through public broadcasters