America's largest reptile sanctuary wants to import gharials from India

Washington: America’s largest reptile bank based in Arizona has applied to the federal government to import six gharials and another equal number of mugger crocodiles from Tamil Nadu, which it says would help preserve these endangered species.
The Phoenix Herpetological Society has applied for permission from the US Fish and Wildlife Service, according to a federal notification issued on Monday under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).
The federal government has asked for public comments on this matter.
According to the federal notification, the Phoenix Herpetological Society has requested a permit to import three male and three female captive-bred gharials ( Gavialis gangeticus ) and three male and three female captive-bred mugger crocodile ( Crocodylus palustris kimbula and Crocodylus palustris palustris ) from Madras Crocodile Bank Trust in Tamil Nadu.
This is for the purpose of enhancing the propagation or survival of the species. “This notification is for a single import,” it said, asking the general public to send in their comments by August 16.
